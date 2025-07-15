Subhash Ghai talks about the power of human stories in the age of AI

Mumbai, July 15 (IANS) Filmmaker Subhash Ghai spoke about the importance of human storytelling in today’s technology-driven world.

Addressing students at Whistling Woods International, he emphasized that while AI can be a helpful tool, it should never replace the creativity and emotion that come from the human mind. Taking to his Instagram handle, the veteran director—who addressed freshers at Whistling Woods International as the institution entered its 19th year—shared a collage featuring his photo alongside those of the students.

Reflecting on the changing landscape of creativity, the Taal director acknowledged the evolution of generations, technology, and perspectives, particularly with the rise of artificial intelligence. However, he urged students not to let AI take center stage in the creative process.

Subhash Ghai wrote, “My first day whistlingwoods Campus 2025 19th year of whistlingwoods international Generations change. Technologies change Perspectives change AI is your support but not a master Finally it has been created by human intelligence. So develop your creative minds to tell human stories only Not a techno show. I shared with our fresh students of all designs where text audio visual or fashion yesterday Develop your soul first to put soul in your work.”

For the unversed, Whistling Woods International, established in 2006 by filmmaker Subhash Ghai, is a institute for film, communication, and creative arts based in Mumbai.

On the work front, the filmmaker had recently announced his new project on social media. On June 30, Subhash Ghai posted a picture of actor Riteish Deshmukh and captioned it, “She is our next heroine in our forthcoming film under mukta arts. A classic beauty. Can u guess the name of this beautiful girl ? Please do write (sic).”

The picture seemed to be from the 2006 comedy film “Apna Sapna Money Money,” in which Riteish played the role of a conman who cross-dressed as part of his scheme.

