Subhash Ghai shares interesting anecdote about Jackie Shroff on actor’s birthday

Mumbai, Feb 1 (IANS) Filmmaker-producer Subhash Ghai, who is known for films such as ‘Karz’, ‘Hero’, ‘Taal’, ‘Ram Lakhan’ and others, has sent his best wishes to actor Jackie Shroff on his 68th birthday.

On Saturday, the actor took to his Instagram, and shared a throwback picture featuring himself with Jackie and Madhuri Dixit. He also shared an interesting anecdote of how Jackie being a huge star came down to boost Madhuri’s confidence during her audition for one of Subhash Ghai’s films.

He wrote in the caption, “When a star auditions with a new star? In 1984 When I asked Jackie Shroff big star of ‘Hero’ and ‘Karma’ to join Madhuri Dixit in her first audition by me for mukta arts, he immediately came n encouraged her n appreciated her n told me what a beautiful discovery boss. Today, I remember him on his birthday with all my love n pride coz jackie has always been a kindest star to his juniors n remain grateful to his seniors. HAPPY BIRTHDAY JACKIE SHROFF n god bless u the happiest life with same qualities always. You are our darling star always (sic)”.

Earlier, Subhash Ghai was admitted to the Lilavati Hospital in the Bandra area of Mumbai. He later issued a public statement thanking his followers for their concern.

He also said that “All is well now”, and that the health scare was majorly caused by his hectic stint at the 55th edition of the International Film Festival of India (IFFI) in Goa.

The filmmaker-producer took to his X, formerly Twitter, and wrote, “I feel so blessed to know that I’ve so many friends expressing their love n affection for my health. after my hectic stint at IFFI goa. ALL IS WELL NOW n see u soon. SMILE AGAIN. thank you (sic)”.

Subhash Ghai started his career in Bollywood as an actor. He did small roles in films like ‘Taqdeer’ and ‘Aaradhna’. Later he did lead roles in films like ‘Umang’ and ‘Gumrah’. However, his career as an actor did not see much success following which he switched to direction.

He is known for films like ‘Kalicharan’, ‘Vishwanath’, ‘Karz’, ‘Hero’, ‘Vidhaata’, ‘Meri Jung’, ‘Karma’, ‘Ram Lakhan’, ‘Saudagar’, ‘Khalnayak’, ‘Pardes’ and ‘Taal’.

In 2006, he received the National Film Award for Best Film on Other Social Issues for producing the social problem film ‘Iqbal’. The same year he founded the Whistling Woods International film and media institution in Mumbai.

