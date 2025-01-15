Subhash Ghai says his documentary on Kumbh highlights interplay of science and mythology in Mahakumbh

Mumbai, Jan 15 (IANS) Filmmaker-producer Subhash Ghai, who is known for films such as ‘Karz’, ‘Hero’, ‘Taal’, ‘Ram Lakhan’ and others, has said that his new documentary ‘Kumbh - The Power Bank’ highlights the interplay of science and mythology in the Mahakumbh.

Prayagraj is currently hosting the Mahakumbh as seers from across the globe visit the auspicious event.

The documentary features Sadhguru, and is a profound exploration of one of Hinduism's most spiritual journeys. It delves into the confluence of faith, science, and mythology, the documentary sheds light on the deeper significance of this ancient tradition.

Talking about the documentary, Subhash Ghai shared, "Through this documentary, I wanted to highlight the fascinating interplay of science and mythology in the Mahakumbh, showcasing how this sacred event is not just a celebration of faith but also a reflection of our cultural and cosmic heritage”.

With Sadhguru’s enlightening insights and Subhash Ghai’s cinematic brilliance, the film takes viewers on a mesmerizing journey through the world’s largest spiritual gathering.

Earlier, Subhash Ghai was admitted to the Lilavati Hospital in the Bandra area of Mumbai. He later issued a statement saying “All is well now”, and that the health scare was majorly caused by his hectic stint at the recently concluded 55th edition of the International Film Festival of India (IFFI) in Goa.

The filmmaker attended the 55th edition of the International Film Festival of India (IFFI) in Goa, where his memoir, ‘Karma's Child: The Story of Indian Cinema's Ultimate Showman’ was launched. The festival also saw the screening of his musical ‘Taal’.

The filmmaker-producer took to his X, formerly Twitter, and wrote, “I feel so blessed to know that I’ve so many friends expressing their love n affection for my health. after my hectic stint at IFFI goa. ALL IS WELL NOW n see u soon. SMILE AGAIN. thank you (sic)”.

Earlier, the hospital had shared in a statement that his past medical history was positive for Ischemic heart disease (s/p AVR 2009, CABG in 2011 and pacemaker insertion in 2011) and a recently diagnosed hypothyroidism. He was admitted to the ICU under the care of Dr. Rohit Deshpande.

