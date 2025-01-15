PM Modi, TN Governor, CM Stalin remember Tamil saint-poet Tiruvalluvar

Chennai, Jan 15 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Tamil Nadu Governor R. N. Ravi and Chief Minister M. K. Stalin extended their wishes to the people of Tamil Nadu on the birth anniversary of iconic Tamil poet and saint Tiruvalluvar.

Commonly referred to as Valluvar, Tiruvalluvar was an Indian poet and philosopher best known for his work, the Tirukkural - a collection of couplets addressing ethics, politics, economics, and love.

This text is celebrated as a masterpiece of Tamil literature and a timeless guide for living. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in a post on the social media platform X, stated: "On Thiruvalluvar Day, we remember one of our land's greatest philosophers, poets, and thinkers, the great Thiruvalluvar. His verses reflect the essence of Tamil culture and our philosophical heritage. His teachings emphasise righteousness, compassion, and justice."

He added: "His timeless work, the Tirukkural, stands as a beacon of inspiration, offering profound insights on a wide range of issues. We will continue to work hard to fulfil his vision for our society."

Governor Ravi, in a statement on X, said: "The Nation remembers with profound gratitude and utmost reverence Thiruvalluvar. Several thousand years ago, he bequeathed us the unparalleled wisdom of the Tirukkural, the matchless guide for every individual and institution."

The Governor further noted: "In the Sanatan civilisational tradition of Bharat, he taught us the sublimity of devotion to God and the profundity of right conduct in both individual and collective life."

He laid down a comprehensive virtuous code for all sections of society as well as for rulers. Though we celebrate Thiruvalluvar Day today, he remains our everyday guide and should be remembered and celebrated. Thanks to Hon'ble PM @narendramodi, who is a great devotee of Thiruvalluvar, teachings of the Tirukkural are now resonating across the world."

Chief Minister Stalin, in his statement, said: "Let us honour Ayyan Thiruvalluvar, the symbol of Tamil greatness, who provided a common standard for all people of the world! Let us follow the path of the Kural! Let us maintain an egalitarian society!"

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.