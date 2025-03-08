Subhash Ghai remembers late star Prem Nath: Who can forget sir Judah from ‘Karz’

Mumbai, March 8 (IANS) Filmmaker Subhash Ghai remembered late star Prem Nath, who played the mute villain in the 1980 film “Karz”, and said that when a veteran actor plays a small role in a film, he makes it a memorable character.

Subhash took to his Instagram, where he shared a glimpse of the late actor as Sir Judah from the film.

For the caption, he wrote: “When a veteran actor plays a small role in a film : he makes it a memorable character on big screen! Who can forget SIR JUDA in film KARZ played by our veteran star of 70/80s cinema PREM NATH as a mute villain of the film ? Now watch him in KARZ with celebrities on big screen of PVR - bkc bandra on 21 March 11.30 am at RED LORRY FILM FESTIVAL”.

Last week, Subhash stated that “Karz”, which clocks 45 years in Hindi cinema this year, remains as fresh as ever and that he would not remake it.

Talking about the film, which will be screened at the Red Lorry Film Festival, the filmmaker told IANS: “‘Karz’ has always been returning to me year on year through young kids, youth in general and young film makers because of its musical narrative, story plot and performances. It is still a prime film in our library of 42 films in Mukta arts. It's always as new as today.”

Subhash recalled how in 1980 after its release many critics and business stalwarts had told him that ‘Karz’ was “way ahead of its time”.

“But I am grateful to see it still amongst the favourite films in 2025,” he said.

“Karz” is a romantic thriller starring Rishi Kapoor, Tina Munim and Simi Garewal in the critically acclaimed role of Kamini Verma, the murderous wife.

Asked if he would like to remake the 1980 film, he said: “I wouldn't remake it.”

The film followed the story of Monty, who discovers the shocking truth about his past life when he was killed by his gold-digger wife, while his family was rendered homeless.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.