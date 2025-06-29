Subhash Ghai remembers Irrfan Khan, says compliments from him meant more than awards

Mumbai, June 29 (IANS) Veteran filmmaker Subhash Ghai took a nostalgic trip down memory lane as he fondly remembered late actor Irrfan Khan, calling him one of the finest talents in the industry.

In a heartfelt post, Ghai shared a photo and revealed that a compliment from Irrfan meant more to him than any award. The director expressed how deeply he valued the actor’s craft and recognition. Sharing a throwback picture featuring him and Irrfan on Instagram, Subhash Ghai reflected on his admiration for truly talented actors who elevate storytelling through their performance.

The filmmaker, known for cult classics like 'Karz', 'Ram Lakhan', and 'Taal', emphasised the importance of substance over glamour in cinema. Subhash recalled how a compliment from Irrfan Khan, celebrated for his powerful and nuanced performances, held far greater meaning to him than public accolades.

He wrote, “I have always been in more of admirations of good n great actors than just cosmetic stars of any time. -Good actors enhance the story telling-Stars play stars to glitter the film I was more happy to get compliments from Irrfan than award at an award function So I remember this picture vividly. We miss u irfaan @muktaartsltd @muktaa2cinemas @whistling_woods.”

In the image, Irrfan Khan can be seen smiling while sharing a light-hearted moment with the filmmaker at an award show. Ghai is seen holding an award while warmly embracing the late actor.

Subhash Ghai and Irrfan Khan shared a professional association through the film 'Right Yaaa Wrong', in which the actor played a pivotal role. Ghai also served as the producer of 'Iqbal', where Irrfan appeared in a notable supporting role.

Irrfan Khan passed away on April 29, 2020, following a prolonged fight against a neuroendocrine tumour. He was diagnosed with a neuroendocrine tumour in 2018. The actor had personally shared the news of his condition with everyone through a post on Twitter.

