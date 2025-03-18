Subhash Ghai recalls the mahurat day of his cult classic 'Karz'

Mumbai, March 18 (IANS) Ace filmmaker Subhash Ghai's cult classic "Karz" will be showcased during The Red Lorry Film Festival on March 21.

As the romantic thriller completes 45 years, the director decided to take a trip down memory lane. He took to social media and penned a heartfelt note recalling the mahurat day of "Karz".

Ghai wrote on the photo-sharing app, "HOW CAN I FORGET 24 October 1978 -the Mahurat day of my KARZ when I started my first film production company with blessings of my 1st producer N N SIPPY of Kalicharan - my first distributor GULSHAN RAI n my first friend hero of SHATRUGHAN SINHA of my two blockbusters Kalicharan n Vishwanath along with my current stars RISHI KAPOOR n TINA MUNIM N SIMI GAREWAL n co-producer Jagjit Khorana."

He added, "Who knew KARZ wud be a cult film celebrating its 45 years now at RED LORRY FILM FESTIVAL on 21 March 11:30 am at PVR BKC BANDRA. Great funn to interact with audience....Feel blessed."

Ghai's latest Instagram post also included a throwback picture of the cast and crew of the drama, most likely from the first day of the shoot, including Rishi Kapoor, Simi Garewal, Tina Munim (now Tine Ambani), and Shatrughan Sinha.

Karz talks about Ravi who is killed by his wife after his marriage. He is reborn as renowned singer Monty. He goes on holiday in Ooty where he recollects his memories from his previous life and inquires about his family from his first life and his evil wife Kamini.

Jointly produced by Akhtar Farooqui, and Jagjit Khurana, the project featured music by Laxmikant–Pyarelal. The chart-busting numbers from the drama such as "Om Shanti Om", and "Dard-E-Dil" remain fresh in the memory of music lovers.

Meanwhile, The Red Lorry Film Festival will be paying tribute to the filmmaker through its special segment, Legacy Rewind. This segment will honour Ghai's remarkable contribution to Indian cinema, celebrating his influential body of work and his lasting impact on the industry.

