Kareena Kapoor remembers grandfather Shashi Kapoor on his 87th birth anniversary

Mumbai, March 18 (IANS) Actress Kareena Kapoor Khan took to social media to remember her late grandfather, legendary actor Shashi Kapoor, on his 87th birth anniversary.

Taking to her Instagram stories, the actress reshared a fan-made edit video featuring Shashi Kapoor’s iconic songs, paying tribute to his incredible legacy. The video highlighted some of his most memorable performances, allowing fans to relive the magic of the legendary actor’s career.

Sharing the heartwarming video, Kareena simply dropped a red heart emoji.

Prithviraj Kapoor has three sons, Raj Kapoor, Shammi Kapoor, and Shashi Kapoor. Shashi Kapoor is Kareena Kapoor's grandfather, as he was the younger brother of her grandfather, Raj Kapoor. Kareena’s father Randhir Kapoor is the nephew of Shashi Kapoor, as he is the uncle of Randhir's father, Raj Kapoor.

Shashi Kapoor's grandson and Kunal Kapoor's son Zahan Kapoor also paid a heartfelt tribute to his ‘Dadaji.’

Zahan took to Instagram to share two rare pictures of the legendary Shashi Kapoor. In the first image, the iconic actor is seen sitting in a cozy, book-lined room, likely his home. Dressed in a white kurta pajama, he is captured holding a book and a pipe, lost in thought. Behind him hangs a large portrait of a warrior, adding to the reflective mood of the moment.

The second picture captures the late legendary actor standing in front of Prithvi Theatre, surrounded by posters of various plays. Clad in a simple white kurta-pajama, he radiates an effortless charm and a deep passion for the arts. For the caption, Zahan wrote: “Salagirah dadaji.”

Shashi Kapoor, who received four National Film Awards during his illustrious career, was widely recognized for his work in both Bollywood and international cinema, especially in films produced by Merchant Ivory.

Born as the third and youngest son of Prithviraj Kapoor, he began his acting journey as a child in 1948, appearing in his brother Raj Kapoor's directorial debut, “Aag.” His first adult role came in 1961 in Yash Chopra's political drama “Dharmputra.”

Shashi Kapoor rose to prominence with two major hits, “Waqt” and “Jab Jab Phool Khile,” which helped solidify his place in the film industry. Over the years, he featured in a wide variety of films, including “Chor Machaye Shor,” “Roti Kapda Aur Makaan," “Deewaar,” “Chori Mera Kaam,” “Kabhi Kabhie,” “Fakira,” “Trishul,” “Suhaag,” “Kranti,” “Namak Halaal,” “Junoon,” “Kalyug,” and “Vijeta.”

Shashi Kapoor's health began to decline in 2017 when he was hospitalized, reportedly due to a chest infection. Sadly, he passed away on December 4, 2017 due to liver cirrhosis.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.