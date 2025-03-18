Athapaththu, Halliday among big movers in women's T20I rankings

Dubai, March 18 (IANS) A host of Sri Lankan and New Zealand players have made gains in the latest ICC Women's T20I Player Rankings, following their performances in the recently concluded series between the two sides.

While rain saw no result possible between the two sides in the series decider in Dunedin on Tuesday, performances across the remainder of the series meant a large group of players made giant strides on the updated player rankings.

Veteran Sri Lanka captain Chamari Athapaththu was adjudged Player of the Series for her 87 runs and the 35-year-old was rewarded on the rankings as she made one spot to move to sixth overall on the latest list for T20I batters led by Australia’s Beth Mooney.

Among other Sri Lankan batters, Nilakshika de Silva made notable progress, moving up three places to 52nd, following her contributions in the first two matches of the series. On the New Zealand side, Brooke Halliday was the standout performer with the bat, jumping 17 places to 67th, thanks to her impressive unbeaten 46 in the second T20I in Christchurch.

While England’s Sophie Ecclestone continues to lead the T20I bowling rankings, Sri Lanka's bowlers have made major strides. Inoshi Priyadharshani climbed two places to 19th, Sugandika Kumari surged seven spots to 22nd, and Kavisha Dilhari rose three places to 34th—all reflecting their impact during the series.

Additionally, experienced seamer Achini Kulasuriya improved by four spots to 56th, following her economical spell of 1/11 in Christchurch. For New Zealand, pacer Jess Kerr also made gains, moving up three places to 42nd in the bowling rankings.

West Indies star Hayley Matthews remains the No.1 ranked all-rounder in T20I cricket, maintaining her dominance in the format. Meanwhile, New Zealand’s veteran batter Suzie Bates climbed 13 places to 35th, further solidifying her presence among the game's top all-rounders.

