Sri Lankan Navy arrests three Tamil Nadu fishermen

Chennai, March 18 (IANS) The Sri Lankan Navy arrested three fishermen from Thangachimadam in Tamil Nadu's Ramanathapuram district on Tuesday accusing them of crossing the International Maritime Boundary Line (IMBL).

Their mechanised fishing boat was also seized.

According to sources, the fishermen had set sail from Rameswaram on Monday night.

In the early hours of Tuesday, while patrolling near Neduntheevu, the Sri Lankan Navy intercepted the boat for allegedly crossing the IMBL.

The arrested fishermen have been identified as A. Shankar (53), D. Arjunan (35), and S. Murugesan (49).

Since January, at least 119 Indian fishermen have been arrested by the Sri Lankan authorities. The frequent arrests have left Tamil Nadu's fishing community in distress, with families struggling to pay hefty fines for the release of their loved ones.

Tamil Nadu fishermen's leader V P Sesuraja expressed concern over the financial burden on the families of the detained fishermen, many of whom are unable to afford the penalties imposed by Sri Lanka.

As a result, an increasing number of fishermen are hesitant to venture into the sea, fearing further arrests and boat confiscations.

In response, fishermen's associations across Tamil Nadu are preparing for statewide protests against the ongoing detentions.

Antony John, a fishermen's association leader, confirmed that groups from all coastal districts would soon finalise a date for large-scale demonstrations.

He urged the Union government to take swift action to secure the release of all detained fishermen, recover the impounded boats, and negotiate a long-term bilateral agreement with Sri Lanka to prevent future arrests.

Additionally, fishermen's associations have sent a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, urging immediate diplomatic intervention to safeguard their livelihoods.

Rajagopal C.M., a fishermen's leader from Thangachimadam, criticised the Central government's "inaction", highlighting that many detained fishermen remain in Sri Lankan prisons while their families struggle financially. He also pointed out that since 2018, approximately 270 Indian trawlers have been impounded, severely impacting the livelihood of the fishing community.

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M. K. Stalin has urged the Central government to convene a Joint Working Group to address the issue permanently.

In a letter to External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar, CM Stalin raised concerns over the rising number of arrests, citing eight separate incidents this year alone.

"The continued apprehension of Tamil Nadu fishermen by the Sri Lankan Navy has reached alarming levels. Since January 2025, 119 fishermen have been arrested, and 16 boats seized in multiple incidents," CM Stalin wrote.

He called for immediate diplomatic measures to prevent further arrests and ensure the safety of Tamil Nadu's fishermen.

