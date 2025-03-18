PM Modi meets Special Olympics World Winter Games contingent in Parliament

New Delhi, March 18 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday met the Special Olympics World Winter Games contingent in Parliament and congratulated the athletes for their historic campaign, where they won 33 medals, including 8 gold, 18 silver, and 7 bronze medals.

"I am immensely proud of our athletes who have brought glory to the nation at the Special Olympics World Winter Games held in Turin, Italy! Our incredible contingent has brought home 33 medals. Met the contingent in Parliament and congratulated them for their accomplishments," PM Modi posted on X.

The Indian contingent, comprising 30 athletes and 19 support staff members, won the inspiring 33 medals across six sporting disciplines: alpine skiing, snowboarding, floorball, snowshoeing, short track speed skating, and cross-country skiing.

While India recorded 10 medals each in Snowshoeing and Alpine Skiing, 6 medals came in Snowboarding. Short Track Speed Skating, Cross Country Skiing and Floorball brought the country 4, 2, and 1 medal, respectively.

Recognising the achievements of the athletes, the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports has announced an increase in cash prizes for the medal winners, with the gold medallists in the tournament receiving a cash prize of Rs. 20 lakhs, and the silver and bronze medallists being awarded Rs. 14 lakhs and Rs. 8 lakhs, respectively.

The Indian team, comprising 30 athletes, three officials, and 16 support staff including coaches, is the largest contingent. Special Olympics World Winter Games brought together 1500 athletes from 102 countries to compete in eight sports disciplines.

The Union Sports Ministry has laid strong emphasis on supporting specially-abled athletes. In this connection, the Sports Authority of India (SAI) had provided 11 national coaching camps for these athletes in various Indian cities – Chandigarh, Narkanda, New Delhi, Gwalior, Noida, and Gurgaon – to help them prepare well for the World Winter Games.

Additionally, SAI provided equipment support for training and competition. The Sports Ministry also sanctioned money towards airfare, boarding, and lodging for the participation of the Indian contingent in the World Winter Games.

