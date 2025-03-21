Subhash Ghai celebrates 45 years of 'Karz' with Simi Garewal, Tina Munim, and Neetu Kapoor

Mumbai, March 21 (IANS) Prominent filmmaker Subhash Ghai's cult classic "Karz" was showcased during The Red Lorry Film Festival on March 21.

The event marked the reunion of the 'Karz' team. Ghai took to his social media and treated his InstaFam with sneak peeks from the event attended by Simi Garewal, Tina Munim (now Tine Ambani), and Neetu Kapoor (Representing late husband Rishi Kapoor). The 'teen devian' of the late Rishi Kapoor's life came together to mark the 45 years of his classic.

Ghai also wrote the caption, "REUNION OF ALL STARS OF “ KARZ’ TODAY created an emotional moment by paying TRIBUTE to RISHI KAPOOR followed by screening of KARZ at Inox Mumbai."

The director added, "Mrs mukta ghai -Simi garewal- Subhash Ghai - Tina munim Ambani - mrs neetu rishi kapoor spoke very high about rishi kapoor as an actor n person both n celebrated 45 years of KARZ at RED LORRY FILM FESTIVAL Mumbai."

During the Q & A session of the event, Ghai shared an intriguing anecdote from "Karz". He revealed that he shot the song "Dard-E-Dil, Dard-E-Jigar Dil Mein Jagaaya Aap Ne", featuring Rishi Kapoor without any choreographer. He added that this prompted Rishi Kapoor to ask him, "Do you have any sense of music?".

"Karz" shares the tale of Ravi who is killed by his wife after his marriage. He is reborn as renowned singer Monty. He goes on holiday in Ooty where he recollects his memories from his previous life and inquires about his family from his first life and his evil wife Kamini.

The cult classic has been produced by Akhtar Farooqui, and Jagjit Khurana, and enjoys music by acclaimed composer duo Laxmikant–Pyarelal.

The Red Lorry Film Festival paid tribute to Ghai through its special segment, Legacy Rewind. This segment honoured the filmmaker's remarkable contribution to Indian cinema, celebrating his influential body of work and his lasting impact on the industry.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.