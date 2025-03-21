South Korean Court rejects arrest warrants for two presidential security officials

Seoul, March 21 (IANS) A Seoul court on Friday turned down prosecutors' request for warrants to arrest two Presidential Security Service (PSS) officials accused of obstructing investigators' attempt to detain impeached South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol in January.

The Seoul Western District Court released the result of its warrant review on acting PSS chief Kim Seong-hoon and Lee Kwang-woo, chief of the PSS's bodyguard division, hours after it held a hearing to determine whether to issue the writs.

Prosecutors had filed for the arrest warrants in connection with the failed first attempt to detain Yoon on January 3.

The court found that the charges filed against them were "disputable" and thus it would be "excessively limiting their right to defence" if the warrants were granted.

It also said there is little risk of them destroying evidence or fleeing, Yonhap news agency reported.

Kim and Lee are accused of obstructing the execution of an arrest warrant for Yoon, taking unjust personnel measures against PSS officials who disobeyed their orders and instructing subordinates to delete records of phone conversations between Yoon and military commanders involved in his December 3 martial law declaration.

"I was taught and trained that the highest honour for a security guard is to dedicate my life for the President's safety," Kim told reporters as he arrived at the court. "If we were to neglect this duty for fear of punishment, I see no reason for the existence of the PSS."

Asked whether his actions were based on the President's orders, Kim said they were not and that he was simply carrying out his duties under the law.

Lee entered the court without answering reporters' questions.

Prosecutors previously rejected the police's request to seek arrest warrants for Kim and Lee three times and twice, respectively, but a warrant review panel sided with the police earlier this month, concluding it was appropriate for the prosecution to request the warrants.

Police applied for the warrants again on Monday, and the prosecution filed the request on the following day.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.