Students should embrace thoughts of Dr Ambedkar to achieve their goals: CJI Gavai

Nagpur, Aug 2 (IANS) Chief Justice B.R. Gavai on Saturday said that students should embrace the great thoughts of Bharat Ratna Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar, who guided Indians to uplift the backward sections of society, to achieve their goals.

He acknowledged the significant contributions of Dadasaheb Gaikwad, Dadasaheb Gavai, Dadasaheb Kumbhare, and Sadanand Fulzele in the establishment and development of Dr Ambedkar College, and recalled various memories of the college's journey.

He was speaking at the Diamond Jubilee celebrations of Dr Ambedkar College, managed by the Deekshabhoomi Memorial Committee.

He also stated that embracing Babasaheb Ambedkar’s thoughts and walking the path shown by him would be the true tribute to the individuals who dedicated their lives to Dr Ambedkar College.

The Chief Justice further recalled that in 1981, during the Silver Jubilee year of Dhamma conversion, the people of Nagpur enthusiastically welcomed the arrival of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar's ashes from Mumbai, which reflected the city’s identity of communal harmony. Concluding his speech, he read ‘Bhim Vandana’, a poem composed by poet Suresh Bhat for the Silver Jubilee Dhamma Conversion celebration.

Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, in his speech, said that Dr Ambedkar College has fulfilled the vision of Bharat Ratna Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar by achieving the expected standard of education and opening the doors of education to the underprivileged, thereby bringing transformation in their lives.

Expressing confidence that this college, which has a glorious tradition of 60 years, will expand its journey of quality education and reach new heights. He hoped that the college would work as a medium for social transformation.

CM Fadnavis said that it is essential to carry forward the legacy of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar’s thoughts of establishing equality, equal opportunities, and a system that allows everyone to dream and realise those dreams. The great work of Dhamma conversion by Babasaheb took place in this very soil. Dr Ambedkar College has opened the doors of education to the underprivileged and brought about a significant change in their lives. The college has achieved the educational standards envisioned by Babasaheb.

“With the tireless efforts of Padmashri Dadasaheb Gaikwad, former Governor Dadasaheb Gavai, and Sadanand Fulzele, the college, which started with only five classrooms, five teachers, and 300 students, has now, in its Diamond Jubilee year, grown to a proud position with 6,000 students, 50 classrooms, and 40 professors. The college has excelled in various academic standards and is highly sought after by students seeking admission in its different branches, said the Chief Minister.

Chief Justice Gavai was felicitated at the hands of Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and Bhante Arya Nagarjun Surai Sasai. Five students of Dr Ambedkar College who excelled in various fields were also honoured by the Chief Minister and the Chief Justice.

