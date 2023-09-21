Student shot dead at friend's party in Lucknow

Lucknow, Sep 21 (IANS) In a shocking incident, a 23-year-old student of BBD University in Lucknow, died due to a gunshot wound in Dayal residency in Lucknow's Chinhat area in the wee hours on Thursday.The B.Com (Honours) student, identified as Nishta Tripathi, had visited Dayal Residency as her friend Aaditya Pathak had called her.

According to police, a late-night party took place at the apartment where the crime took place.

Police said that it has also recovered alcohol bottles from the flat. The police are trying to ascertain if it was a case of accidental firing or if the firing was done as part of a conspiracy.

Reports also claimed that several other students were part of the late-night party. After Nishta Tripathi was shot, she was rushed to Lohia hospital. However, she could not be saved and was declared dead by the hospital.

Police said that the main accused in the case, Aaditya Pathak, has been taken into custody and that a case under section 302 has been filed in the matter. The police said it is also questioning the other people who were present in the party.

"We got information from Lohia hospital at around 3.30 a.m. about a girl named Nishta being brought dead upon arrival. During our investigation. we came to know that the girl was brought with bullet injuries. Her family has been informed. The prime accused Aditya Pathak has been arrested and action will take place against whoever else responsible for this. Investigation is underway," said a police official.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.