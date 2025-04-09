Strengthen health institutions through 'mission mode' with ADB's support: CM Fadnavis

Mumbai, April 9 (IANS) Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Wednesday directed the administration to implement a comprehensive project to strengthen various health institutions ranging from sub-centres to referral hospitals across the state on a "mission mode" with the support of the Asian Development Bank (ADB).

He was speaking at the meeting that he chaired to review the ongoing projects of the Medical Education and Public Health Departments in collaboration with ADB.

According to the government release, construction is underway for the Alibag and Sindhudurg general hospitals.

"Hospitals in Amravati, Washim, and Dharashiv are at the tender stage. A network of Centers of Excellence is being developed to enhance quality, with Maharashtra University of Health Sciences (MUHS) as the central 'hub' and seven proposed 'spokes'," the release added.

A Health Management Information System (HMIS) is also under development. Equipment is being procured for Satara, Chandrapur government hospitals, and Sir JJ Super Specialty Hospital. Institutions related to organ donation and transplantation are also being set up.

The Chief Minister said that the Central government has introduced a National Cancer Care Policy, and in line with this, an effective protocol should be established for cancer diagnosis and referral services. The treatment framework should include chemotherapy and radiation therapy, with implementation within a specified timeframe.

"The Departments of Medical Education and Public Health have been instructed to prepare a comprehensive project report to strengthen healthcare institutions. Innovative solutions must be adopted to ensure the delivery of quality healthcare services to citizens," he added.

He further mentioned that new government medical colleges are being established across the state, with corresponding district hospitals being affiliated to these institutions. At locations with a high population and patient load, instructions have been given to establish independent hospitals.

CM Fadnavis emphasised the need to assess the requirement for separate hospitals under the Medical Education Department in districts where government medical colleges are operational.

A detailed planning and classification must be done to identify necessary hospitals and potential sites for new hospitals for both the Medical Education and Public Health departments.

He specifically directed that a hospital under the Medical Education Department be established in Dharashiv.

Additionally, he suggested verifying the feasibility of making it mandatory for students admitted to postgraduate medical courses to serve in government hospitals for a specified period after completing their education.

