Gurugram: Four held for fraudulently selling iPhones via social media

Gurugram, April 9 (IANS) A cybercrime police station team (east) of the Gurugram Police has arrested four suspects for fraudulently selling an iPhone through social media, police said.

An official identified the accused as Sunny, Aniket, Hitesh Jangra, and Mukesh alias Rohit, all residents of Hisar district in Haryana.

He said that the police team has recovered six mobile phones, one ATM card, two bank passbooks, and cash worth Rs 18,000 from the possession of the accused.

The official pointed out that a complaint was received on January 29 at the said police station regarding cheating of about Rs 30,000 in the name of selling iPhones through social media.

He added that based on the complaint, a case was registered under the relevant sections at Police Station Cyber ​​Crime East, Gurugram.

He said that as per the instructions of Vikas Kaushik, Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) Cyber ​​Crime/DLF, Gurugram, the police team led by the SHO of the police station took action and arrested four accused in the case from Hisar.

He said that the accused Aniket, Sunny, and Hitesh were arrested on April 3, and the accused Mukesh was also arrested.

“Accused Aniket, Sunny, and Hitesh were produced in the court and sent to jail after four days of police custody. During police interrogation, it was found that the bank account used in the fraud was in the name of the accused, Aniket, and the mobile number registered in the bank account was in the name of the accused, Sunny,” the official said.

Meanwhile, Sandeep Kumar, Spokesperson of the Gurugram Police, said that the accused Aniket and Sunny had sold the bank account to the accused Hitesh.

“Hitesh further sold this bank account to the accused, Mukesh. Accused Mukesh used to commit fraud in the name of selling iPhones through social media,” he said.

He added that accused Sunny had received Rs 4,000, accused Aniket had received Rs 8,000, and accused Hitesh had received Rs 20,000 to sell the bank account.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.