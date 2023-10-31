Street dogs maul elderly man to death in K’taka

Mandya (Karnataka), Oct 31 (IANS) In a shocking incident, a pack of stray dogs mauled to death an elderly man sleeping on the footpath in Karnataka's Mandya district, said officials on Tuesday.

The deceased person is yet to be identified by the authorities and the incident took place at Besagarahalli near Mandya city late on Monday night.

Police said the man had slept outside the bar after consuming liquor there.

During midnight, street dogs attacked him and mauled him to death.

As no one was around, his screams were not heard, and the victim was also not in a position to defend him.

Besagarahalli police have taken the case for investigation. Preliminary investigations suggested that the unknown victim belonged to another place and police said information was being gathered to ascertain his identity.

