‘The Storyteller’ selected as closing film for Chicago South Asian Film Fest

Mumbai, Sep 22 (IANS) The upcoming film ‘The Storyteller’, directed by Ananth Mahadevan, has been selected as the closing night film for the 14th edition of the Chicago South Asian Film Festival. The film will be screened on September 22.

It stars Paresh Rawal, Adil Hussain, Tannishtha Chatterjee, Jayesh More and Revathy, and is based on a short story ‘Golpo Boliye Tarini Khuro’ by the legendary filmmaker Satyajit Ray.

Sharing his excitement, Ananth Mahadevan said: “‘The Storyteller’ has emerged as a befitting tribute to the master storyteller Satyajit Ray. Film festivals are not just about showcasing our work; they are a celebration of storytelling and the magic of cinema. It gives me immense pride and it’s the most gratifying moment for all of us as our film is selected as a Closing Night Film at the prestigious Chicago South Asian Film Festival.”

The film tells the story of a wealthy businessman who hires a storyteller to help get over insomnia, turning more intriguing as twists are added to it. The original Bengali short story ‘Golpo Boliye Tarini Khuro’ is one among the series of stories written by Ray, based on the enigmatic character Tarini Khuro that he created.

The director further mentioned: “It is an opportunity where our stories come to life on the big screen, connecting with audiences and sparking conversations. What is more significant is the unanimous accolades that a Satyajit Ray original is garnering all over the globe. A whole new generation is being initiated into his work.”

'The Storyteller' has been produced by Jio Studios in association with Quest Films and Purpose Entertainment.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.