Stop intimidation, abduction of elected Congress panchayat members: Adhir to Mamata

Kolkata, Aug 6 (IANS) West Bengal State Congress President Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury on Sunday asked the Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee to stop intimidation and abduction of the elected opposition candidates prior to the formation of Panchayat boards in the state.

“I would like to draw your attention that each time before and after the panchayat election there has been persistent violence, murders and bloodbath in West Bengal. Despite violence, INC candidates have won. Police, political leaders and goons are threatening them by slapping murder and other charges thus compelling them to surrender by accepting TMC membership,” Adhir wrote to the Chief Minister.

He also questioned the Chief Minister on whether this is the civilised way of winning elections in West Bengal.

“I would sincerely request you to desist from using police and goons in torturing, terrorising and forcing other party’s candidates and supporters to monopolise TMC’s dominance,” read the letter.

He has also mentioned about the recent custodial death of a person at Nabagram in Murshidabad district.

“Under these circumstances, you are requested to look into the matter personally to stop what is going on in West Bengal before the formation of the Panchayat boards. Your timely intervention in this regard will be highly appreciated,” the letter reads.

