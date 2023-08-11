Stop being obsessed with me and misusing my name: Robert Vadra to Smriti Irani

New Delhi, Aug 11 (IANS) Robert Vadra, husband of Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Friday slammed Union Minister Srmtiti Irani saying she needs to stop being obsessed with him and misusing his name in Parliament and challenged her to give proof of her allegations against him.

In a Facebook post, Robert Vadra, who is son-in-law of former Congress president Sonia Gandhi said, “Smriti Irani ji, stop being obsessed with me and misusing my name, in Parliament. I challenge you to give proof or stop being fake, as you are…”

Targeting Irani, the businessman husband of the Congress leader said: “Your incapabilities can’t be hidden by pointing fingers at me, remember when you do, the rest of your fingers are pointing at you, with many more controversies linked to you and your family.”

“India wants to know about your restaurants in Goa and in third party names in different parts of the country? Your degrees or educational qualifications and the underlying controversy with it. First you clarify that and then point finger at others.”

“Awaiting to see if you will answer on Goa and beyond, clearly if you actually qualified, which I doubt. No disclosure or reply means you are hiding true facts and are not qualified… Shame on you,” Robert Vadra, who is also the brother-in-law of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi said.

He also attached several news reports along with his post to target the Union Minister for Women and Child Development.

His remarks came two days after Irani during her speech on the no-confidence motion in Lok Sabha showed a photograph of Robert Vadra with businessman Gautam Adani.

“They are doing Adani Adani, I too have the photograph. If this is such bad, then what is jijjaji doing with him? Nishikant (Dubey) ji you said correctly, to set someone and to gift someone. Want to ask, in 1993 the Congress gave space to Adani in Mundra Port. Who was the Prime Minister then and who was the Finance Minister then? Why Rs 72,000 crore loans given to Adani during UPA era? Why was the work of ports in different states given to Adani during Congress rule?”Irani had said on Thursday.

The BJP on a number of occasions have targeted the Congress and the Gandhi family through businessman Robert Vadra.

