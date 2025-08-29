Stir in K'taka Congress: Sacked Minister Rajanna’s supporters threaten ‘Delhi Chalo’ protest

Bengaluru, Aug 29 (IANS) Following the Congress high command’s decision to downplay the act of Deputy Chief Minister and State Congress President D.K. Shivakumar singing the RSS anthem in the state Assembly, supporters of sacked Minister K.N. Rajanna are preparing to reach Delhi and stage a protest at Jantar Mantar demanding his reinstatement into the state cabinet.

Rajanna was sacked after he made statements against Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi regarding the voter fraud issue. However, the high command chose to ignore Shivakumar, who triggered controversy by singing the RSS anthem in the Assembly. Party President Mallikarjun Kharge even stated that the matter was a closed chapter and should not be repeated.

Rajanna’s supporters have decided to approach the Congress high command to demand that Rajanna be forgiven and reinstated into the cabinet. Rajanna, a close associate of Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, had openly opposed Shivakumar.

Dhaniya Kumar, a local leader from Tumakuru, said on Friday, “We condemn the dropping of former minister and leader of the oppressed classes, K.N. Rajanna. Agitations have already been staged in his native Tumakuru district and across the state. Now, we have planned a ‘Delhi Chalo’ programme from Tumakuru under the Federation of Backward Classes and the K.N. Rajanna Fans Association. Dalit leaders, farmers, and artistes will also take part in the event.”

He further said, “Many organisations are participating in the programme. We plan to stay in Delhi for two days and stage protests at Jantar Mantar. Religious seers and writers are also expected to join. A meeting has already been held to prepare for the Delhi protest, and two more meetings will be conducted. After the final meeting, we will hold a press conference and then leave for Delhi.”

“Already, 8,000 to 10,000 people from Tumakuru district alone have expressed willingness to travel to Delhi. We will also decide on participants from other parts of the state. A hunger strike, shirtless protests, and other forms of agitation are being planned. For the Ahinda group, K.N. Rajanna is a key leader. His removal amounts to injustice to the entire Ahinda community,” Dhaniya Kumar said.

“We will ensure that Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi and AICC President Mallikarjun Kharge, who have so far turned a blind eye to this issue, open their eyes and ears to the reality,” he said.

“As the party has overlooked and forgiven Deputy CM D.K. Shivakumar for singing the RSS anthem in the Assembly, Rajanna too should be forgiven. If justice is not done even after the Delhi protest, we will continue our agitation. Dates for the programme are being finalised,” he added.

The development is likely to trigger fresh controversy.

