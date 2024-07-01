STF seizes leopard skin in Odisha, one held

Bhubaneswar, July 1 (IANS) The Special Task Force (STF) of Odisha Police has arrested a wildlife criminal and seized one leopard skin during a raid at Khamarsahi in the Dasapalla area of Nayagarh district.

The accused has been identified as Bairagi Behera alias Baikuntha (44), a resident of Sorada under the Nuagaon police station in the district.

Following a tip-off regarding an illegal deal of wildlife products by some criminals, a team of STF with the help of Nayagarh Forest Division officials conducted a raid at a secluded spot on NH-57 near Khamarsahi village under Dasapalla police station on the evening of June 30.

During the rais, the STF apprehended the accused who was waiting for a probable customer at the spot.

“During the search, one leopard skin along with other incriminating materials were recovered from his possession. The accused person could not produce any document supporting the possession of the leopard skin, for which he has been arrested,” an STF official said on Monday.

The leopard skin will be sent to the Wildlife Institute of India, Dehradun, for biological examination.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.