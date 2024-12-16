'Stay healthy, stay happy', CM Sharma tells people in Jaipur park

Jaipur, Dec 16 (IANS) Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma, on Monday, emphasised the significance of maintaining a healthy lifestyle and engaging in regular exercise.

He said this during his morning walk at Central Park in Jaipur where he interacted with locals, urging them to incorporate physical activity into their daily routines, irrespective of their profession. “Stay healthy, stay happy,” he told people who were present there.

The Chief Minister also took the opportunity to review the park’s facilities, noting areas for improvement in the outer circle, while acknowledging the enhancements already made in the inner circle. He assured the public that the observed shortcomings would be addressed promptly. His presence at the park created a sense of enthusiasm among the crowd as he discussed topics related to health and state development. Stressing the connection between fitness and productivity, CM Sharma remarked, “A healthy body and mind are essential for better performance in any work.”

It is not the first time that CM Sharma has reached out to the public during his morning walks. He has previously interacted with locals at City Park and Jawahar Circle Park in Mansarovar. On a prior visit to Central Park, he also visited the temple within the park and addressed public grievances.

On Sunday, CM Sharma celebrated his 58th birthday, which coincided with the completion of his first year in office. Several leaders, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah, and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, extended their greetings.

Taking to social media platform X, Prime Minister Modi praised CM Sharma, saying, “Many congratulations to the hardworking leader of BJP and popular Chief Minister of Rajasthan Bhajan Lal Sharma on his birthday. His long experience of working at the grassroots level is proving very useful in the all-round development of the state. I pray to God for his healthy and long life.”

In response, CM Sharma expressed his gratitude to the Prime Minister, stating, “Thank you from the bottom of my heart for your warm and affectionate wishes, respected Prime Minister! It is the result of your visionary leadership and efficient guidance that a ‘New Rajasthan’ has become a leading model of service, security, good governance, and overall development in the country today.”

CM Sharma further added, “Under your active leadership, our government is working with full dedication and determination to realise the resolution of ‘Rising Rajasthan, Developed Rajasthan." Union Ministers Amit Shah and Rajnath Singh, Rajasthan Governor Haribhau Bagde, and former Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot were among others who extended their wishes to CM Sharma on his birthday.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.