State inching towards bankruptcy: K'taka BJP chief tells CM Siddaramaiah ahead of budget

Bengaluru, Feb 24 (IANS) Karnataka BJP President B.Y. Vijayendra on Monday wrote an open letter to Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, who is set to present the budget for the financial year 2025-26 on March 7.

In the letter, he urged the Chief Minister to ensure sustainable growth and claimed that the state, under his governance, is inching towards total bankruptcy.

In his three-page letter, Vijayendra expressed his hope that CM Siddaramaiah would present a budget that ensures economic prudence, development, and social welfare.

"I don’t know whether you will present the next budget, but this is a good opportunity for you to ensure the state's economic stability," he stated, addressing CM Siddaramaiah.

He further alleged that the government’s guarantees have not reached the people and that it has failed to fulfill its promises. "You have nullified loan schemes that were intended to increase the income of SC/ST communities. You have admitted that, during your two years in power—through the 2023-24 and 2024-25 budgets—a total of Rs 25,426 crore, reserved for the welfare of SC/ST communities, was illegally diverted to other schemes. You have acknowledged and defended this misuse," B.Y. Vijayendra claimed.

Citing statements made by the Minister for Power, B.Y. Vijayendra pointed out that approximately Rs 6,000 crore in electricity bills remain unpaid by departments such as PWD, Irrigation, and Revenue.

"Does this befit your dignity as someone who has presented 15 budgets in the state? Has it become inevitable to push Karnataka to the brink of collapse?" Vijayendra questioned.

"I want to convey that Karnataka is inching closer to bankruptcy. The government does not have enough funds to disburse salaries to its employees. The government still owes Rs 7,000 crore to the transport department, while the state's electricity supply companies are in such a dire condition that they are unable to pay their bills. In this situation, I demand that you release a White Paper on the state’s economic condition," he urged.

He also criticised Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar’s remarks, in which he stated that even God could not fix Bengaluru’s traffic problems immediately.

"If that is the case, how can people be expected to have faith in your government?" he asked.

Referring to the recent police station attack in Mysuru and assaults on policemen, he raised concerns about the state's law and order situation.

"The lenient approach towards rioters who torched the house of a Dalit MLA in the D.J. Halli and K.G. Halli violence has emboldened such acts, leading to similar incidents in Hubballi, Shivamogga, and now Mysuru. Despite this, you have shown no hesitation in withdrawing cases against the perpetrators. I warn you that if appeasement politics continues, the situation will deteriorate further," he maintained.

"Do you not believe that rising insecurity among women, maternal deaths, farmer suicides, and atrocities against officers due to political pressure are pushing the state backward by decades? Aren't you embarrassed by the statements made by your ministers?" Vijayendra questioned.

He further emphasised that various central schemes—such as the Rashtriya Uchchatar Shiksha Abhiyan (RUSA), Jal Jeevan Mission, Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana, and Smart Cities Mission—are well-funded by the Central government. However, their successful implementation depends on the state's contribution.

"If the state fails to provide sufficient funds, it will lose a significant portion of central contributions," he pointed out.

"During your two-year tenure, Karnataka has been burdened with Rs 2 lakh crore in loans. People are now worried about how much more debt you will take on this year. I want to remind you that Karnataka was once a prosperous state, but under your leadership, it is heading towards a situation where even electricity bills and contractors' payments cannot be cleared," Vijayendra stated.

He also criticised the recent hike in bus fares by 15 per cent and the increase in Bengaluru Metro ticket prices. "The state government is responsible for the Metro fare hike. If it had not written to the Fare Fixation Committee, this situation would not have arisen. While Metro fares have increased in Chennai, Mumbai, Kolkata, and Delhi, in Bengaluru, it happened only because of the state government's request," he argued.

"There is still an opportunity for you to present a responsible, development-oriented, and fiscally sound budget. I wish you good luck," he concluded.

