Stampede case: Karnataka HC reserves order on RCB, DNA firm staffers' petitions challenging arrest

Bengaluru, June 11 (IANS) The Karnataka High Court on Wednesday reserved its judgment on the petitions submitted by four arrested staffers of the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) and DNA Private Event Management firm, challenging the police action against them in connection with the June 4 Chinnaswamy Stadium stampede case, which claimed 11 lives.

The pleas were filed by Nikhil Sosale, the Marketing Head of RCB, along with Sunil Matthew, Kiran, and Sumanth from DNA Event Management, who were arrested in connection with the case and are currently lodged at the Bengaluru Central Prison.

The CID, which has taken over the investigation, is seeking their custody.

A bench, headed by Justice S.R. Krishna Kumar, reserved judgment and posted the matter for Thursday at 2.30 pm.

Counsels for the petitioners submitted that their arrest was against the law and was carried out following instructions from Chief Minister Siddaramaiah. They also argued that the arrests were illegally made by the government to escape blame for the tragic stampede incident.

Advocate General Shashi Kiran Shetty, representing the state government, stated that it is incorrect to claim the arrests were made following the Chief Minister's directions. Quoting earlier Supreme Court orders and verdicts, he submitted that standard guidelines were followed by the police during the arrests.

The AG further stated that the petitioners had provided false information to the court. He added that the arrested individuals were also provided written reasons for their arrests. He pleaded that the court should not grant them any interim relief or pass release orders.

He also submitted that the RCB franchise is a cash-rich, billion-dollar company.

At this, the bench intervened, observing that there is no connection between the case and the company's wealth.

The AG further submitted that the accused were arrested when they attempted to escape to a different state. He alleged that they had made social media posts on X to draw people to the event and were responsible for the deaths of 11 people.

DNA Entertainment Networks Pvt Ltd, named as an accused in the FIR by the Karnataka police in the stampede case, approached the High Court on Monday seeking the quashing of the FIR against it.

DNA submitted to the court that the plan to hold the celebration event at the Chinnaswamy Stadium was made by the government and the Karnataka State Cricket Association (KSCA). The government itself had invited people to participate in the celebration.

The RCB franchise had earlier approached the HC seeking to quash the criminal case lodged against them in the stampede case.

Elaborating on the RCB's preparations to hold the event, the petition stated that extensive discussions were held with the DNA Event Management firm and the officials of the KSCA.

The petition further underlined that the police gave oral confirmation for the victory parade and celebrations on June 4. RCB had announced that entry to the stadium was strictly upon registration on the official website and the issuance of passes. This was done to restrict the crowd to the limited capacity of the stadium, it stated.

