Stalin's Vellore visit: TN Police announce no-fly zone, prohibitory orders

Chennai, Sep 17 (IANS) The Tamil Nadu Police have announced a no-fly zone in some areas of Vellore district where Chief Minister M.K. Stalin will be visiting.



The Superintendent of Police, Vellore in a statement said that the areas covered under the no- fly zone include the new bus terminus on Katpadi road, Old corporation office where the statue of Dravidian ideologue EVS Ramasamy Periyar is located which will be garlanded by the Chief Minister, Melmanavoor village (Sri Lankan rehabilitation camp) on Chennai- Bengaluru highway.

Stalin will also visit the Kandaneri village where the Chief Minister will take part in the birth centenary celebrations of former CM and his father Kalaignar Karunanidhi. This area will also be under no-fly zone, said the police.

The statement of the Superintendent of Police prevents any kind of aviation device, including UAVs or drones in these areas with immediate effect.

"Anyone who violates the order will be subjected to punishment," the statement said.

As part of the visit of the Chief Minister, traffic regulations are also put in place.

--IANS

aal/dpb

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.