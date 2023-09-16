Stalin's advice to party: Focus on graft in govt schemes flagged by CAG

Chennai, Sep 16 (IANS) The Union government has called an all party meeting on September 17, a day before the five day special session of Parliament to be held from September 18 to 22.

After the Narendra Modi government drew flak from all sides for not disclosing the agenda of the special session, the government announced a 'tentative' agenda which included two bills to be discussed in the Lok Sabha and two in the Rajya Sabha.

The Advocates (Amendment) Bill 2023 and The Press and Registration of Periodicals Bill, 2023 will be discussed in the Lok Sabha. These bills were passed in the Rajya Sabha on August 3.

The Rajya Sabha members on the other hand will discuss The Post Office Bill 2023 and The Chief Election Commissioner and Other Election Commissioners (Appointment, Conditions of Service and Term of Office) Bill 2023 which were introduced in the Rajya Sabha on August 10.

The government in its notice said that apart from the formal parliamentary business, a discussion will be held on the 'Parliamentary Journey of 75 Years starting from the Samvidhan Sabha: Achievements, Experiences, Memories and Learnings'.

The DMK which is part of the I.N.D.I.A grouping will go hammer and tongs at the government in both the Lok Sabha and the Rajya Sabha. Party president and Tamil Nadu chief minister M.K. Stalin has given a clear indication about this.

He has called upon the DMK cadres and leaders not to push much on the issue of Sanatan Dharam and instead focus on the corruption of the Narendra Modi government during its nine years in office.

Stalin has said that the Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG), has recently revealed ‘Seven scams' by the Central government. He has cited the Bharatmala project, Dwaraka Rapid Transit project, toll booth collection, Ayushman Bharat Scheme, Ayodhya Development Project, a project involving rural development and the airplane construction scheme of Hindustan Aeronautics ltd.

Stalin speaking at length on the alleged corruption by the Modi government is an indication that the party is going back on the attack against Sanatan Dharam launched by his son Udhayanidhi Stalin who is also the state tourism and youth affairs minister.

The major constituents of the I.N.D.I.A bloc including the Congress, the Shiv Sena and the Trinamool Congress have distanced themselves from the attack on Sanatan Dharm. Immediately after Udhayanidhi Stalin made the statement that Sanatan Dharam has to be eradicated like mosquitoes, dengue, malaria and corona the BJP capitalized on it and said that the DMK was calling for the genocide of 80% Hindus in the country who are believers in Sanatan Dharm.

The BJP said that the main agenda of I.N.D.I.A of which the DMK is a major constituent was the genocide of Hindus. This rattled the Congress, TMC and the Shiv Sena as they know that their core vote bank would be affected.

This led to the I.N.D.I.A front distancing itself from the Sanatan Dharm debate with the DMK being forced to change tack. While it is promoting Dravida ideology as a substitute to Sanatan Dharm and for promoting a classless society with equality, given the distancing of major constituents of the I.N.D.I.A. front, the party is also trying to deviate from the discussion.

Parliament's special session is likely to witness a hot debate between the DMK members and the NDA over the Sanatan Dharm issue, thereby putting the blame on the Congress for the discussion on this subject in the political and social arena of the country.

A senior DMK leader who is also a Member of Parliament told IANS , “We are rooted to the Dravidian cause and are one hundred percent sure that our ideology is far superior to the Sanatan Dharm ideology. However with the I.N.D.I.A. front pitching in to oust the BJP from power at the Centre, we have for the time being put the issue on the backburner. The DMK is a political party that moves ahead on the ideals of EVS Ramaswamy Periyar or ‘Thanthai’ Periyar who stood for equality”

It is certain that during the special session, the DMK will have to answer on the Sanatan Dharm issue. Even if it pulls back from it, the BJP will raise the issue. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has, according to reports clearly told the council of ministers to make Sanatan Dharm a discussion point.

