Stalin wants liquor shops in TN to be run without problems: Excise Minister

Chennai, July 18 (IANS) Tamil Nadu Excise Minister S. Muthusamy on Tuesday said that Chief Minister M.K. Stalin has directed the Excise Department to solve various problems in TASMAC, the government cooperative selling liquor in the state.

Addressing media persons at the Collectorate, the minister said that there were several issues including the sale of liquor bottles at higher prices, workers' issues as well a space crunch in the functioning of TASMAC shops.

He said that the Chief Minister wants TASMAC shops to be run without any complaints and added that the department was conducting several studies to tackle the root issues.

Muthusamy said that the Excise Department was holding discussions with the trade unions soon to resolve the issues. He also said that the process for floating tenders to bars attacked to TASMAC shops will commence only after the court verdict in a case related to the same.

The minster also said that selling liquor bottles at higher prices in TASMAC shops is under control. He however said that if there were any issues, people must lodge a complaint.

