Stalin to send memorandum to PM Modi through state Finance Minister on TN’s financial needs

Chennai, July 26 (IANS) Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin, currently recovering in a Chennai hospital, has deputed Finance Minister Thangam Thennarasu to submit a memorandum to Prime Minister Narendra Modi during the latter’s two-day visit to the state.

The memorandum contains key demands concerning the state’s financial and developmental needs. Stalin, who has been managing official responsibilities from his hospital room, shared the development on his official ‘X’ handle.

In a post accompanied by a 22-second video, he wrote, “Due to my hospitalisation, I have sent a petition containing the requests to be presented to the Honourable Prime Minister visiting Tamil Nadu through the Chief Secretary. Minister Thangam Thennarasu will present it to the Honourable Prime Minister.”

The video shows the Chief Minister clad in a lungi, interacting with Chief Secretary N. Muruganandam, senior officials, and Thoothukudi MP and DMK Parliamentary Party leader Kanimozhi Karunanidhi, as he reviews the petition and government matters from his hospital bed.

The move comes a week after the DMK parliamentary party meeting, where it was resolved that MPs would raise several pending issues concerning Tamil Nadu during the ongoing monsoon session of Parliament.

Chief among these are the release of education-related funds owed to the state by the Centre, timely devolution of Tamil Nadu’s share of taxes from the divisible central pool as per Finance Commission recommendations, and allocation of special development projects to the state.

Finance Minister Thennarasu is expected to meet the Prime Minister and formally hand over the memorandum, which outlines these demands. The meeting gains added political significance as it coincides with AIADMK leader and Leader of Opposition Edappadi K. Palaniswami’s scheduled meeting with the Prime Minister - his first since renewing ties with the BJP.

As the Prime Minister begins his Tamil Nadu visit, which includes inaugurating major infrastructure projects and participating in the Aadi Thiruvathirai festival commemorating Emperor Rajendra Chola I, both the ruling DMK and the Opposition AIADMK are vying for the Centre’s attention to push their respective agendas.

Despite his hospitalisation, Stalin continued to oversee administrative affairs and remained actively engaged in governance, demonstrating a hands-on approach during a politically sensitive period.

