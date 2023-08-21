Stalin rolls out Green Fellowship programme in Tamil Nadu

Chennai, Aug 21 (IANS) Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin on Monday rolled out the Green Fellowship programme. Forty meritorious fellows, four research associates and one programme lead were selected under the programme by the Directorate of Climate Change and The Institute of Energy Studies (IES), Anna University.

Supriya Sahu, Additional Chief Secretary to Government in Environment, Climate Change and Forest Department said that the programme gives importance to the role youth can play in shaping policy and driving changes.

She said that this also underscores the commitment of the Government of Tamil Nadu for environmental protection and it will secure the environmental future of the state.

The selected green fellows will have a term of two years and they will get a stipend of Rs 60,000 per month as also Rs 15000 as travel expenses. They will also receive a laptop.

The selected green fellows will be given access to training programmes, workshops and also networking opportunities.

The Green Fellows will also have opportunity to receive a Post Graduate Diploma in Climate Change and Sustainability from Anna University after successful completion of the programme.

Supriya Sahu said that the Green Fellows will play a vital role in supporting the district administration's environmental projects in the state of Tamil Nadu. The green fellows will also be involved in the efficient delivery of environmental services and promoting eco-friendly initiatives like ‘Meendum Manjappi’.

The Green Fellows will also be involved in creating process for environmental management and setting benchmarks worthy of emulating in other regions.

