Stalin reaffirms commitment to inclusive growth, confident of returning to power in 2026

Chennai, May 7 (IANS) Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin on Wednesday asserted that his government remains steadfast in promoting holistic development across all sectors, districts, and communities, aiming not just for economic upliftment but also for meaningful social transformation.

Speaking at a function commemorating the completion of four years of his tenure, Stalin expressed confidence that the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) would secure victory in the 2026 Assembly elections.

"I have never claimed that I’ve accomplished everything in these four years," he said.

"I still have responsibilities to fulfil, schemes to implement, and we have one more year remaining in this term. After that, with the support of the people, we will win the next Assembly elections and continue this Dravidian model government.”

The Chief Minister reflected on the trust placed in him by the people of Tamil Nadu, stating: "I am proud to say that I have stayed true to that trust. The people are satisfied that Tamil Nadu stands tall under our Dravidian model government. They are also happy that their grievances are being heard and addressed swiftly."

Looking back on his government’s achievements since taking office on May 7, 2021, Stalin emphasised the transformation Tamil Nadu has witnessed.

"When we formed this government, we called it a dawn, a new beginning. After being pushed to the margins for a decade, Tamil Nadu needed revival. We resolved to bring a dawn of hope to Tamil Nadu and the Tamils. Today, I confidently say we have ensured the state’s progress many times over."

Highlighting the absence of major crises under his administration, Stalin noted: "If I were to list what’s missing in our government, it would be poverty, famine, inflation, major caste conflicts, religious riots, and violence."

He went on to outline key initiatives launched during his tenure, including the Kalaignar Magalir Urimai Thittam, Magalir Vidiyal Payanam, Chief Minister’s Breakfast Scheme, Pudhumai Penn, and Tamil Pudhalvan schemes.

Stalin noted that Tamil Nadu’s development had been recognised at the national level, with several awards and accolades from the Union government. "These are not awards for Stalin. They are awards for the people of Tamil Nadu," he said.

With a renewed commitment to continue the momentum, Stalin urged the people to support the government’s ongoing efforts, promising to further uplift Tamil Nadu in the coming years.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.