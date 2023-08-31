Stalin launches podcast to talk about 'breakdown of country' under BJP

Chennai, Aug 31 (IANS) Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin launched his podcast on Thursday and said that he would be talking about the “breakdown of the country” under the BJP.

In a statement, the DMK said that the Chief Minister will be communicating to the audience in English and other regional languages.

This, according to the statement, is to ensure that wider audience listens to his speech.

In a tweet, Stalin said: “ Awakening India’s Tommorow’, A southern voice speaks for #INDIA!”

He said that he would speak about the breakdown of India by the BJP government and added that the BJP government at the Centre would be removed in the next Lok Sabha polls.

The Tamil Nadu Chief Minister in a one-minute video clip that he shared on X said: "We are in a situation to speak for India. I am to speak about the breakdown of the country by the BJP government which is about to end in 2024 elections. I am to speak in an audio series named ‘Speaking for India’ about Future India.”

While Stalin has claimed that he would speak in English and other regional languages, it may be recalled that there were several agitations in Tamil Nadu against Hindi imposition which was mostly spearheaded by the DMK movement.

