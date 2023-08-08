Stalin comes out heavily against EPS

Chennai, Aug 8 (IANS) Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M. K. Stalin on Tuesday hit out at former Chief Minister and AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K. Palaniswami( EPS) for supporting Union government on the Delhi Service Bill that "truncates the power of a Chief Minister".

He said, "EPS, who was heading a party that has Arignar Anna's (C.N. Annadurai) name in it, sided with the Union government in support of a bill that truncates the power of a Chief Minister."

It was C.N. Annadurai, the towering leader of the Dravidian movement, who "finished" the rule of the Congress in Tamil Nadu leading to Dravidian parties forming the government in the state.

Stalin said that not just the people of Delhi but all the Indians would punish the BJP for passing the bill that would "tear down" the administration.

He also attacked the BJP government at the Centre for not giving attention to Manipur but "sabotaging" Delhi instead.

On Monday, after the bill was passed by Rajya Sabha, Union Home Minister Amit Shah had said that the bill does not violate the Supreme Court's judgment and aims towards a corruption-free administration in Delhi.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal had travelled across the states ruled by opposition parties to gain support against the bill.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.