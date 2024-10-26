Stalin to begin statewide tour, monitor government schemes from Nov 5

Chennai, Oct 26 (IANS) Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M. K. Stalin is set to embark on a statewide tour beginning November 5, seeking to monitor the implementation and effectiveness of state government schemes and welfare projects.

According to a statement from the Chief Minister’s Office, the tour will commence in Coimbatore, where Stalin will be present on November 5 and 6.

During his visit, he will meet with government officials, and elected representatives such as local Members of Parliament, MLAs, and members of local governing bodies.

In a letter addressed to party cadres, Stalin announced his plans to conduct on-the-ground inspections to assess the functioning of schemes implemented by the Dravidian model of governance under his leadership.

He emphasised his intention to visit all districts in the state to inform the public about the achievements and successes of these people-centred welfare initiatives.

However, the Chief Minister has not specified a timeline for his tour, indicating that it will not be a continuous journey. Since assuming office in May 2021, the Stalin-led government has introduced various schemes aimed at uplifting the most marginalised sections of society.

Key initiatives include the Kalaignar Magalir Urimai Thittam scheme which provides Rs 1,000 monthly to 1,15,16,292 women, free bus travel for women, the Makkalai Thedi Matuthuvam (Health at Doorstep) scheme, and the Chief Minister’s Free Breakfast Scheme for schoolchildren.

Another notable scheme, Pudhumai Pen, offers Rs 1,000 per month to female students from government and government-aided schools pursuing a college education.

Around 3.28 lakh female students have benefitted from this initiative. Following its success, the scheme was extended to boys in government and government-aided schools through the Tamizh Pudhalvan scheme, which now aids approximately 3.18 lakh boys.

The government’s Naan Mudhalvan (I am the First) scheme has trained 28 lakh students to improve employability and facilitate skill development. The Chief Minister reported to the state legislative assembly that Rs 6,569.75 crore has been distributed through these schemes across Tamil Nadu.

Additionally, Stalin informed party cadres that ministers and officials from several northern states have visited Tamil Nadu to study the welfare initiatives carried out by his administration’s Dravidian model.

