Stalin to attend Oppn leaders' meeting in Bengaluru

Chennai, July 16 (IANS) Tamil Nadu Chief Minister, M.K. Stalin will leave for Bengaluru on Monday to participate in the meeting of opposition leaders to be held on July 17 and 18.

A dinner meeting of all the leaders will be held on Monday evening.

According to a source, Stalin has been emerging as a major voice in the Opposition unity against the BJP, and his presence in Bengaluru is being considered 'very important'.

The two-day meeting in Bengaluru will host representatives of 24 political parties in the Karnataka capital.

Political parties of Tamil Nadu like MDMK and VCK would also take part in the meeting, besides DMK.

This would be the second meeting of Opposition leaders after Bihar Chief Minister and Janata Dal-United leader Nitish Kumar initiated such a move after meeting all the senior leaders across the country to unite against the BJP.

The first meeting was held in Patna on June 23.

