Stage set for Jhumoir dance to showcase Assam’s tea garden culture: CM

Guwahati, Feb 23 (IANS) Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma claimed on Sunday that the state is set to showcase the state’s tea garden cultural extravaganza through Jumoir dance in Guwahati where at least 7,500 artists across the state have been taking part aiming for a world Guinness record.

The Chief Minister attended the rehearsal of the Jhumoir dance in Sarusajai stadium. He said that the Jhumoir Binodini dance will be showcased on Monday afternoon in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

He added that the countdown for the event has begun and around 50 Heads of Missions in India and a glittering lineup of dignitaries.

The Chief Minister argued that the Jhumoir dance is an original art form of the tea garden people of Assam.

“Some people have been mentioning that the Jhumoir dance originated from Jharkhand which is not true. It is an authentic dance form of the tea garden community people of Assam. The state administration has also arranged to telecast the Jhumoir dance program to 8,000 tea gardens in Assam through LCD screens,” he said.

The Jhumoir dance event was arranged in line with the investment summit - ‘Advantage Assam 2.0’ that is scheduled to take place in Guwahati on February 25 and 26 which will be inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Earlier, the Chief Minister said that the perfect execution of the Jhumoir dance will be ensured by master training workshops, constituency-level sessions, district-level performances, and final rehearsals in Guwahati.

He said that this action comes after Assam already set a Guinness World Record for the biggest Bihu dancing performance.

“The goal of Advantage Assam 2.0, the second iteration of the international investor summit since its 2018 launch, is to increase infrastructure development and investment in the state. The two-day event is expected to draw investors from all around India and the world, solidifying Assam’s standing as a new investment destination in the country,” the Chief Minister said.

