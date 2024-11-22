Stage set for counting of votes for Jharkhand Assembly elections

Ranchi, Nov 22 (IANS) All preparations are complete for the counting of votes for the 81-member Jharkhand Assembly elections scheduled for Saturday. Deputy Commissioners, SPs, and election observers inspected the counting centres on Friday, expressing satisfaction with the arrangements. Authorities have appealed to the public to maintain calm during the process.

The main contest in the state is between the ruling JMM-led INDIA bloc and the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) headed by the BJP.

The counting of votes will begin at 8 A.M. and people will get to know by afternoon as to who is forming the next government in the state.

Both INDIA Bloc and NDA carried out high-octane aggressive campaigning for the two-phase elections in Jharkhand.

During the 35-day campaigning period, star campaigners from both sides organised more than 500 major rallies, focussing on issues deeply tied to Jharkhand's socio-cultural fabric, such as 'Roti, Beti, Maati (livelihood, women, and land)', tribal identity, and populist welfare schemes.

For the first time in Jharkhand's electoral history, Bangladeshi infiltration became a prominent campaign issue.

Ahead of the result, both NDA and India Bloc expressed confidence that their alliance would form the next government in the state.

Union Minister and Jharkhand election incharge Shivraj Singh Chouhan said, “I can confidently say that our government will be formed, ushering in a new era of good governance.” He predicted more than 51 seats for the alliance.

On the other hand, JMM spokesperson Supriyo Bhattacharya claimed that the BJP would even struggle to make a mark in 11 of the state’s 24 districts. He said, the India Bloc would have a decisive victory on 59 seats of the state.

Most of the Exit Polls have predicted a win for the BJP and its allies in the Jharkhand Assembly elections. However, one Exit Poll forecast a win for the JMM-led alliance.

The first phase of the voting in Jharkhand on November 13, covering 43 constituencies, recorded a turnout of nearly 67 per cent, while the second phase on November 20, covering 38 seats, recorded 68.45 per cent voting.

A total of over 2.26 crore voters participated in the two-phase elections, marking a milestone for peaceful and participatory democratic processes in the state.

Several high stakes battles are expected in constituencies featuring prominent candidates. Some of them include Hemant Soren from Barhait, Babulal Marandi from Dhanwar, Kalpana Soren from Gandey, Champai Soren from Saraikela, Geeta Koda from Jaganathpur, Basant Soren from Dumka and others.

