Staffer at Abhishek Banerjee's office files extortion complaint against OSD to Kolkata Mayor

Kolkata, Sep 27 (IANS) A staffer at the office of Trinamool Congress' general secretary and MP Abhishek Banerjee has filed an extortion complaint against the officer on special duty (OSD) to the Kolkata Mayor Firhad Hakim.

The complaint has been filed against OSD Kalicharan Bandopadhyay by one Ayan Ghosh Dastidar, who is attached to the office of the MP at Camac Street in Kolkata.

The complaint has been filed at Shakespeare Sarani Police Station.

Although the OSD concerned was not available for his comments, Hakim said that he got information about the complaint from the media persons only.

"I could have been informed about the allegations. In that case, I could have initiated a departmental probe into the matter. I was not aware of the complaint," Hakim said.

Leader of the Opposition in the West Bengal Assembly Suvendu Adhikari said that everyone in the ruling party was aware of the extortions being carried out by the OSD concerned.

"Even I had flagged this issue before. I also highlighted before about the OSD's huge assets disproportionate to his income. He owns seven residential flats. His property is more that of the former state education minister and Trinamool Congress secretary general Partha Chatterjee," the Leader of the Opposition said.

However, Kolkata Police officials are maintaining silence on the entire issue.

Meanwhile, a senior leader of the party, on condition of anonymity, said that the entire development caused embarrassment for the leadership.

"The opposition parties have got yet another chance to attack the ruling party on the issue," he said.

Recently, Banerjee's 11-year-old daughter was given a rape threat by one of the agitators protesting against the August 9 incident.

A junior doctor was allegedly raped and murdered in the state-run R.G. Kar Medical College and Hospital on August 9.

