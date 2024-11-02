SS(UBT)’s Arvind Sawant apologises, buries ‘maal’ slur on Sena candidate Shaina

Mumbai, Nov 2 (IANS) Shiv Sena (UBT) MP from Mumbai South, Arvind Sawant on Saturday tendered an apology for his off-the-cuff ‘maal’ reference to a Shiv Sena candidate, fashionista Shaina Nana Chudasama that sparked off a huge political uproar in Maharashtra.

Sawant, 72, said that his statement was misconstrued and blown out of proportions while emphasising that he enjoyed a good rapport with Shaina NC, 52.

“I had no intention of insulting any woman, let alone Shaina NC… I have never used any objectionable words against any sister or mother ever. Since it has created some misunderstandings, I hereby apologise for it,” Sawant told mediapersons here.

Simultaneously, the SS(UBT) leader referred to alleged derogatory remarks against women made in the past by several ruling side leaders like Ashish Shelar, Waman Mhatre, Sanjay Rathod, and asked, “A police complaint has been registered against me… What action has been taken against all these people?”

The political mercury suddenly shot up after Sawant’s reference to Shaina NC as imported ‘maal’ and she hit back by lodging a complaint with Nagpada Police Station, and Maharashtra State Commission of Women directed the police to take action in the matter.

During a media interaction in the poll campaign four days ago, Sawant was quizzed about the prospects of Shaina NC vis-a-vis the Congress’ three-term Mumbadevi MLA Amin Patel.

“Yahan pe imported maal nahin chalega… Yahan pe original maal chalta hai, aur wo hai hamare paas, Amin Patel (We don’t need imported stuff here, only the original will work and we have that, Amin Patel),” said Sawant, pointing at a smiling Patel beside him.

Though a senior BJP leader, owing to seat adjustments, Shaina NC has joined the Shiv Sena and was given the ticket to the prestigious Mumbadevi seat where she is fighting Patel plus a strong BJP rebel Atul H. Shah.

Referring to the statement labelling her as a ‘maal’ - which also means ‘item’ in slang - Shaina NC hit back saying, “We (BJP) had campaigned for him (Sawant) and he was elected on our strength. Ask him where he is from? I am a ‘laadli (beloved)’ daughter of Mumbai, and working for the people of the city. I don’t need any certificates from Sawant or the SS(UBT).”

After lodging a police complaint, along with other Mahayuti leaders, she lashed out strongly at the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) bloc.

“I am not some ‘maal’ (goods)… I am a daughter of Mumbai and working dedicatedly for the past 20 years. This is a crass comment by Sawant… I am a 'mahila', not a 'maal'. Everyone knows that MVA has no respect for women. The Mahayuti government is doing a lot for our womenfolk like the ‘Laadki Bahin’ scheme,” said a furious Shaina NC.

She warned that the people of Mumbadevi constituency will give an appropriate reply to Sawant who had won the (2019) Lok Sabha elections using the name of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the BJP, but has now stooped to making such remarks against women.

As the issue snowballed, Sawant attempted to do some damage control saying Shaina NC may have misunderstood his (‘maal’) comment.

“It refers to 'goods', but she could have misinterpreted it… I had no such intentions,” said Sawant, as he came under fire from the Mahayuti and even sections of the MVA.

