SRK’s 'Jawan' gets an explosive salute in Malegaon cinema hall

Nashik, Oct 7 (IANS) Some overzealous fans of Shah Rukh Khan gave an explosive response to his latest blockbuster release 'Jawan' at a cinema hall in the late-night show last night, officials said here on Saturday.

Soon after the film started, some members of the enthusiastic audience whipped out fire-crackers, twine-bombs and burst them inside the dark, closed Kamaldeep Theatre, and even fired several rockets at the ceiling, scaring many of the patrons.

The sudden explosive bursts made many of the audience panic and brought back the chilling memories of the real bomb blasts that had rocked this minority-dominated town in 2006 and 2008.

As the fireworks raged inside, the theatre management halted the show and switched on the lights and many of SRK fans were seen dancing, clapping and jumping with joy at SRK's antics on the silver screen, all resulting in a deafening cacophonic ruckus.

Many in the audience even shot the melee on their mobile phones, amidst the screams while some women chose to quietly slip out of the cinema hall that was filled with smoke and stench of the explosives.

Soon afterwards, a posse of local police rushed to the cinema and whisked away some of the revelers, and detained some of them briefly.

The cops also warned them that bursting fire-crackers in this manner in closed spaces was illegal. The film show resumed after a break of 20 minutes, and peace returned.

Malegaon, reputed as a town of film-buffs witnessed another similar incident last year in a cinema hall when the classic 'Sholay' was re-released and some fans freaked out by bursting fire-crackers on some dialogues of Amitabh Bachchan and Amjad Khan.

A Malegaon local, Aref Shaikh said that the town is virtually a paradise for filmgoers who prefer to watch major releases in the cinemas, and that too as soon as the film is released.

“The people here work hard all day, but films, songs and Bollywood actors are a staple of their daily life and discussions. They love their heroes and heroines like SRK, Salman Khan, Aamir Khan, Amitabh Bachchan, Ranbir Kapoor, Katrina Kaif, Kareena Kapoor and many others,” Shaikh said with a smile.

Since its release worldwide on September 7, SRK’s latest film 'Jawan' has shattered all previous box office records grossing over Rs 700 crore, and continuing to get strong viewership across India and globally, gladdening the film industry.

(Quaid Najmi can be contacted at:q.najmi@ians.in)

