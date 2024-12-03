Sri Lankan Navy arrests 18 TN fishermen for crossing maritime border

Chennai, Dec 3 (IANS) The Sri Lankan Navy arrested 18 fishermen from Tamil Nadu on Tuesday for allegedly crossing the International Maritime Boundary Line (IMBL) while fishing near Neduntheevu.

According to Tamil Nadu Coastal Police, the Sri Lankan authorities accused the fishermen of entering Sri Lankan waters and engaging in illegal fishing activities.

The arrested fishermen, aboard two fishing boats, were taken to the Kangesan Naval Base for further investigation.

The recurring arrests of Tamil Nadu fishermen have caused significant distress among the fishing community.

There are growing calls for the Central and state governments to take action to prevent such incidents.

Since June 16, the Sri Lankan Navy has reportedly arrested 425 Tamil Nadu fishermen and seized 58 boats.

Many of these fishermen remain detained in Sri Lankan jails.

During a recent visit to Sri Lanka, External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar raised the issue of these arrests, urging the neighbouring country to take measures to prevent further detentions and boat seizures.

Despite these discussions, the arrests have continued unabated, prompting fishermen's associations in Tamil Nadu to plan large-scale protests across the coastal districts.

A. Thajudhin, General Secretary of the Tamil Nadu Meenavar Peravai, told IANS that fishermen's associations were organising widespread protests in response to the ongoing arrests.

"The livelihood of our fishermen was under threat. Thousands of families relying on fishing and related activities were facing severe hardship. A sense of fear has already gripped fishermen and their families about venturing into the sea," he said.

Thajudhin also highlighted that the Sri Lankan government was planning to nationalise mechanised fishing boats seized from Tamil Nadu fishermen in mid-sea. "This action will devastate the industry, as many fishermen have taken loans to purchase these expensive boats, expecting to repay them through their earnings," he explained.

The fishermen's association has written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, urging him to intervene and end mid-sea arrests and the seizure of mechanised boats, which form the backbone of the fishermen's livelihoods.

K. M. Periasamy, a fishermen leader from Ramanathapuram, emphasised the emotional and financial toll on fishermen and their families. "Families were in deep distress due to regular arrests and attacks in mid-sea by the Sri Lankan Navy," he said.

Periasamy revealed plans to meet with Prime Minister Modi and the Union External Affairs Minister to address these issues.

He added, "The seizure of mechanised boats was financially crippling families who have no means to repay the loans taken to purchase these boats. Tamil fishermen venture into the high seas for fishing, not for unlawful activities. We urge the Indian government to resolve this matter at the highest level with Sri Lankan authorities."

