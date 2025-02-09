Sri Lankan navy arrests 14 TN fishermen, seizes mechanised boat

Chennai, Feb 9 (IANS) The Sri Lankan Navy arrested 14 fishermen from Tamil Nadu in the early hours of Sunday. Their mechanised boat was also seized by the Sri Lankan authorities.

The fishermen had set out to sea from Rameswaram on Saturday when they were detained for allegedly crossing the International Maritime Boundary Line (IMBL). They were taken to Jaffna for questioning.

This incident follows a series of similar arrests in recent weeks. On February 3, 10 fishermen from Rameswaram were arrested by the Sri Lankan Navy for allegedly crossing the IMBL.

Tamil Nadu coastal police officials confirmed the latest detentions and the seizure of the fishermen’s boat.

The Sri Lankan Navy has arrested several Tamil Nadu fishermen in recent weeks. For instance on January 26, the Navy arrested 34 fishermen from Rameswaram and Thangachimadam, seizing three fishing boats. The detained fishermen were presented before the Killinochchi Court, which remanded them in custody.

In another incident on January 28, 13 fishermen from Rameswaram were arrested, and their mechanised boat was confiscated. Fishermen’s associations have strongly condemned these repeated arrests, calling them a serious threat to their livelihood.

In response to the ongoing detentions, Tamil Nadu fishermen staged large-scale protests in Rameswaram continuously with fishermen and their families participating in large numbers, demanding immediate intervention from the central government.

Antony John, a fishermen’s association leader from Rameswaram, expressed deep concern over the escalating arrests. “The Sri Lankan Navy is arresting our fishermen regularly and has even fired at our men, injuring two of them. This has to stop.”

He further lamented that fishing in the Palk Bay is no longer safe, as fishermen are not only losing their livelihoods but also their boats and fishing equipment to Sri Lankan authorities.

Fishermen’s leaders have urged the Indian government to take swift diplomatic action to secure the immediate release of detained fishermen from Sri Lankan prisons. They have demanded immediate release of all detained fishermen and the retrieval of impounded fishing boats. A bilateral agreement with Sri Lanka to permanently resolve the ongoing issue was also mooted by the fishermen leaders.

Fishermen’s associations across Tamil Nadu have also written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, requesting urgent intervention to prevent further mid-sea arrests and to protect the livelihoods of coastal communities.

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin had earlier written to External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar, urging diplomatic intervention to secure the release of the detained fishermen.

In his letter, Stalin highlighted the economic distress caused by repeated arrests and boat seizures. “The recurring arrests and boat seizures have severely impacted the livelihoods of our fishermen. Swift diplomatic intervention is essential to safeguard their rights,” he stated. Since June 16, 2024, the Sri Lankan Navy has detained 425 Tamil Nadu fishermen and seized 58 fishing boats. These frequent arrests have sparked widespread protests, with fishermen accusing both the Union and State governments of failing to provide a lasting solution.

Former Union Minister and Pattali Makkal Katchi (PMK) President Anbumani Ramadoss has urged the Indian government to take strong measures against Sri Lanka’s actions. He emphasised the need to resolve maritime boundary disputes to ensure that Tamil Nadu fishermen can pursue their traditional livelihood without fear or uncertainty.

With more protests planned across coastal districts, fishermen’s associations continue to demand an immediate and lasting resolution through diplomatic efforts.

