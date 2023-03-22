Virat Kohli Loses Top Place In Most Valuable Indian Celebrity List

Virat Kohli lost his spot as the most valuable Indian star for endorsement after five years as per recent surveys. The former Indian cricket captain has dropped to second place, as Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh has surpassed him with a brand worth of $181.7 million. Kohli's performance on the field last year, as well as his loss of captaincy in all forms, is said to be the cause of the drop. Rashmika Mandanna and Allu Arjun made it to the top 25 list of celebrities for endorsement. Alia Bhatt rose to fourth place with $102.9 million, followed by Deepika Padukone at $82.9 million. Several superstars, like Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna, who have brand values of $31.4 million and $25.3 million, respectively, entered the top 25 for the first time.

Here are the top five celebrities:

Ranveer Singh: $181.7 million

Virat Kohli: $176.9 million

Akshay Kumar: $153.6 million

Alia Bhatt: $102.9 million

Deepika Padukone: $82.9 million

Also Read: Indian Star Batsman Is Set To Miss World Test Championship Final Match