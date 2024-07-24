Lionel Messi Holidaying with Wife, See Pics

Football icon Lionel Messi is holidaying with his family after leading the Argentina team to a spectacular Copa America 2024 win. This was Argentina’s third consecutive team.

Now, the footballer is in a vacation mood and holidaying with his wife Antonela Roccuzzo in Florida. Antonela teased her followers with the pictures from their vacation. In one of the pics, Messi’s right foot could be seen with a bandage support.

Messi suffered a right ankle injury during Copa America final match against Colombia. Recently, he joined the Inter Miami soccer club and due to the injury the star footballer is preventing him from participating in the inaugural MLS All-Star game.

According to Inter Miami, he will miss the All-Star Game due to his knee discomfort. The soccer club said it’s not clear when the Argentine footballer will be declared fit for playing the game.