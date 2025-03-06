Spiritual leaders applaud PM Modi's call for winter yoga retreats in Uttarakhand

New Delhi, March 6 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi's call for winter yoga retreats in Uttarakhand has received strong praise from spiritual leaders and yoga gurus, who believe the move will boost tourism in the sacred Devbhoomi while offering spiritual and health benefits to devotees.

Addressing a public gathering in Harsil on Thursday, PM Modi urged spiritual leaders to organise winter yoga camps in Uttarakhand.

"Winter yoga retreats can be organised in peaceful and snowy regions. I would also urge revered sants, heads of monasteries and temples, and all yoga practitioners to hold at least one yoga camp in Uttarakhand during winter for their disciples," he said.

Swami Chidanand Saraswati, President of Parmarth Niketan, hailed the initiative and also called for people to not pollute the state when they visit.

Speaking to IANS, he said, "Today, on the land of Uttarakhand, the visionary and dynamic Prime Minister of India has initiated a new venture. India also has its own Switzerland and along with that, it is also a spiritual land which is the land of the four Dhams, the land of Hemkund Sahib, the power of Shiva and the land of peace."

Cautioning people about pollution, he said, "When we come to Uttarakhand, we should come with a resolution that we will not utilise single-use plastic and will not pollute the water of the rivers in Uttarakhand."

"Keep in mind that on the banks of rivers we must plant lovely trees. We have to decorate our Uttarakhand with greenery and at the same time remember that our glaciers are also melting. If there are glaciers, then there is a Ganga. If there are Himalayas, then we are there. Hence, come not only from the point of view of tourism but also from the point of view of pilgrimage," he added.

Welcoming the initiative, Jagadguru Paramhans Acharya told IANS, "The Prime Minister has encouraged sages to bring their followers to Uttarakhand for yoga camps. It is a beautiful land, the Devbhoomi of India. These retreats will help people stay healthy and contribute to the state's development."

"For all Sanatanis, reaching Uttarakhand is a great spiritual achievement. It is considered the ultimate pilgrimage, the very path to heaven mentioned in the Mahabharata, through which the Pandavas ascended. Yoga in such a divine place will not only promote physical health but also lead to profound spiritual experiences," he further said.

"PM Modi's vision for Uttarakhand is about reconnecting people with their roots, their culture, and their spirituality. As a religious leader, I appeal to everyone to support this call and make it a success," he added.

Acharya Vitthal Pandey of Dashrath Mahal in Ayodhya also praised the initiative.

Speaking to IANS, he said, "The Prime Minister's words are truly remarkable. No Indian leader before him has spoken so strongly about the uplift of religious places."

"Uttarakhand is Devbhoomi, where yogis have meditated for centuries. We fully support the Prime Minister's vision and will do everything possible to bring it to life. We will organise camps, conduct yoga sessions, and hold Vedic rituals in the traditional way. These efforts will spread a beautiful message to society -- of a Swachh Bharat, Nirmal Bharat, Ek Bharat, and Akhand Bharat," he said.

Shashikant Das, president of the River Saryu Daily Aarti, also commended the initiative.

"The Prime Minister has always had a positive outlook. Uttarakhand is the land of Mahadev, a place meant for devotion, meditation, and solitude. If gurus set up camps and offer spiritual guidance, it will be a wonderful step," he told IANS.

"This is Mahadev's land, and if people gather here to sing bhajans, study scriptures, and practice meditation, it will bring immense benefits -- not just to them but to their families as well. Their spiritual well-being will grow, and the tourism industry of Uttarakhand will flourish. The entire region will see economic, social, and cultural development," he added.

Das further emphasised that sages have a duty to promote such initiatives. "If followers and devotees come to Uttarakhand for prayer and self-discovery, they will gain beyond their expectations -- spiritually, financially, and socially. The Prime Minister's vision will bring great prosperity to Uttarakhand and its people," he said.

