SpiceJet taken off ‘enhanced surveillance’ by DGCA

New Delhi, July 25 (IANS) India's civil aviation regulator, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) on Tuesday said that airline SpiceJet has been removed from the enhanced surveillance regime.

The airline, which has faced several challenges, was placed under close monitoring by the aviation watchdog.

A senior DGCA official revealed that the move to enhance surveillance was prompted by past observations regarding inadequate maintenance, along with incidents during the previous monsoon season.

"In response to these concerns, the DGCA conducted 51 spot checks at 11 locations across India, specifically targeting the Boeing 737 and Bombardier DHC Q-400 fleet, inspecting a total of 23 aircraft. During these inspections, DGCA teams made 95 observations," said the official.

"The findings were of routine nature and were not considered significant by DGCA. Suitable maintenance action was taken by the airline to address the findings in accordance with DGCA guidelines.As a consequence,Spicejet has been taken off the enhanced surveillance regime by DGCA," the official added.

Earlier, this month the airline was put under enhanced surveillance.

However, when contacted, the SpiceJet spokesperson said that no such communication was received by the airline from the DGCA.

While ripples of insolvency cases and financial crisis blow across the aviation industry, SpiceJet claims its better prospects ahead while pointing out nearly completion of its legal battles and successful repayments. Aircraft lessor Aircastle had recently lodged a fresh insolvency plea against SpiceJet, claiming non-payment of outstanding dues. This marks the third insolvency case filed against the airline, as Aircastle aims to initiate proceedings to recover its debts.

However, concerns regarding the maintainability of Aircastle's second insolvency plea have emerged, with the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) seeking explanations from Aircastle's legal representative. The NCLT has cited relevant legal precedents in its request, highlighting the need for clarification on the plea's validity.

A spokesperson for SpiceJet had earlier expressed optimism as the airline's long-pending legal cases approach their conclusion, noting that the company is actively settling all ongoing cases, signaling brighter days ahead for the airline. "Amid a backdrop of protracted legal battles, SpiceJet's commitment to resolving these cases demonstrates a proactive approach to addressing past challenges," he had said.

