Speedy rape trials in focus as HM Shah chairs Central Zonal Council meet tomorrow

New Delhi, June 23 (IANS) Speedy investigation of cases of sexual offences against women and children and the implementation of Fast Track Special Courts (FTSC) for their swift disposal will be in focus as Union Home Minister Amit Shah chairs the 25th meeting of the Central Zonal Council in Varanasi on Tuesday, an official said.

HM Shah is also expected to push for providing brick-and-mortar banking facilities within the designated area of every village and implementation of the Emergency Response Support System (ERSS-112), said the official on Monday.

Various regional-level common interest issues such as strengthening nutrition, education, health, electricity, urban planning, and the cooperative system may also feature in the discussions, he said.

The Central Zonal Council comprises Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh, Uttarakhand, and Uttar Pradesh. This meeting is being organised by the Inter-State Council Secretariat under the Ministry of Home Affairs in collaboration with the Government of Uttar Pradesh.

The meeting will be attended by the Chief Ministers of the member states, along with two senior ministers from each state. The Chief Secretaries of the state governments and other senior officials, as well as senior officials from the Central Government, will also participate in the meeting.

The role of the Zonal Councils is advisory; however, over the past few years, these councils have proven to be an important factor in promoting healthy bonds of mutual understanding and cooperation in various fields.

With the cooperation of all state governments, central ministries, and departments, a total of 61 meetings of the various Zonal Councils and their permanent committees have been held in the last 11 years, said an official statement.

“Prime Minister Narendra Modi has emphasised the need to leverage cooperative and competitive federalism for the all-round development of the country,” it said.

With the belief that strong states make a strong nation, the Zonal Councils provide a structured mechanism for dialogue and discussion on issues affecting two or more states or the Centre and states, and through this, serve as an important platform to enhance mutual cooperation, it said.

