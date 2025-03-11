Speeding Porsche car hits two-wheeler riders in Chandigarh; one killed

Chandigarh, March 11 (IANS) A man riding an Activa scooter was killed while two women riding another two-wheeler were grievously injured when speeding a Porsche car, reportedly moving in the wrong direction, hit them in Chandigarh’s upscale Sector 4 area.

The impact of the collision was so severe that the scooter rider's body was cut into two pieces. The Porsche car first hit a motorcycle as it was going towards Raj Bhavan.

As it lost control, the car collided with scooter-riding young women before crashing into a pole.

The scooter rider, named Ankit, was admitted to the PGI with critical injuries, where he later died.

The two injured women were admitted to the Government Multi Specialty Hospital in Sector 16.

As per preliminary investigations, the high-end luxury car is registered in the name of Sanjeev, a resident of Sector 21.

Police are probing the reasons for the accident, including the possibility of over-speeding and reckless driving.

According to eyewitnesses, the Activa got struck into the front engine of the car and was dragged several metres before crashing first with an electricity pole, then a traffic signboard and finally crashing into a tree.

The scooterist was a resident of Nayagaon, while the women, Soni and Gurleen, sustained leg injuries. Police reached the accident site and arrested the Porsche driver, seizing the vehicle.

A case has been registered under sections related to reckless driving, negligence, and road safety violations. One of the scooters was completely damaged, while the front portion of the Porsche, including its tyre, was damaged.

The Chandigarh incident is alike the one took place last month after a speeding BMW crashed into the divider on Mumbai’s Coastal Road in Worli while attempting to overtake other vehicles.

