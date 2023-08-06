'Special 26' redux: Head constable, I-T Dept staffer held for conducting fake raid

New Delhi, Aug 6 (IANS) Delhi Police said on Sunday that they have arrested four individuals, including a head constable and an Income Tax (I-T) Department staffer, for conducting a fake raid on a businessman's house in a bid to extort money from him.

The fake raid was carried out at the residence of a businessman in Janakpuri area in a manner reminiscent of the 2013 film 'Special 26' starring Akshay Kumar and Anupam Kher.

Vichitra Veer, DCP (West Delhi), said the accused have been identified and further probe is underway.

"One of the accused is a head constable assigned to the Crime Branch, while another is employed by the Income Tax Department. A woman named Neha is still evading arrest.

"They claimed that based on information provided by an informer, they carried out the raid. The informer had reportedly claimed that the businessman had Rs 500 crore in cash at his residence," Veer said.

The officer also said that while the raid was reminiscent of the film 'Special 26', in this case the personnel involved, including the police constable and I-T officer, were genuine.

"At around 8:30 a.m. on August 1, seven individuals, including a woman, entered the businessman's residence. One of them produced a genuine identity card of the I-T Department, stating that it was a raid," the officer explained.

The victim's wife, Ratna Sehgal, later reported that the accused confiscated the cellphones of all the family members besides restricting their movement.

The accused reportedly told Sehgal that her husband had acquired land in Hapur, Uttar Pradesh, and was involved in a tax fraud.

The accused also told her that they possessed a search warrant, and if she wished to resolve the matter, she should ask her husband to return home.

However, upon learning that the concerned authorities have been alerted about their action by an external source, they swiftly left the place.

The victim later contacted an Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) residing in their neighborhood, who informed the police.

